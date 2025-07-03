Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi gifts Bidriware vase, filigree purse to Ghana President, First Lady

PM Modi gifts Bidriware vase, filigree purse to Ghana President, First Lady

The exquisite pair of Bidriware flower vases, crafted in Karnataka's Bidar, showcases India's renowned metal craft known for its striking black finish and fine silver inlay

Ghana president meets PM Modi
Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the Parliament of Ghana and highlighted the "sweetness" of the relationship between the two countries, which he said was rooted in shared struggles. (Image: X/@narendramodi)
ANI Asia
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 7:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Before departing from Ghana's capital, Accra, on Thursday after concluding the first leg of his five-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a handcrafted Bidriware vase to Ghanaian President John Mahama and a Silver Filigree Purse to his spouse, Lordina Mahama.

The gifts, beyond their elegance, reflected centuries of Indian craftsmanship and cultural pride.

The exquisite pair of Bidriware flower vases, crafted in Karnataka's Bidar, showcases India's renowned metal craft known for its striking black finish and fine silver inlay.

Handcrafted by skilled artisans using a centuries-old technique, the vases are made from a zinc-copper alloy, engraved with floral motifs symbolising beauty and prosperity, and finished with a unique oxidation process for their iconic look.

Blending traditional artistry with contemporary design, the veses represent harmony and togetherness, making them an elegant, meaningful gift for weddings, anniversaries, festivals, or corporate occasions. More than decor, they embody Karnataka's rich craft heritage and timeless artistry.

This elegant Silver Filigree Work Purse from Cuttack, Odisha, is a stunning example of the region's renowned Tarakasi craft -- intricate silver filigree that has been perfected over 500 years. Meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans, it features delicate floral and vine motifs formed from fine silver wires, combining airy lightness with durability and elegance.

Traditionally used in jewellery, Cuttack's filigree now adorns modern accessories like this purse, blending heritage with contemporary style. It symbolises grace, cultural pride, and artisanal mastery, making it a timeless keepsake of Odisha's rich craft tradition.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the Parliament of Ghana and highlighted the "sweetness" of the relationship between the two countries, which he said was rooted in shared struggles.

"The histories of India and Ghana bear the scars of colonial rule, but our spirits have always remained free and fearless. We draw strength and inspiration from our rich heritage. We take pride in our social, cultural and linguistic diversities. We built nations rooted in freedom, unity and dignity. Our relationship knows no bounds," PM Modi said.

Praising the African country, PM Modi said, "Ghana is known as the land of gold, not just for what lies under your soil but as much for the warmth and strength in your heart."

"When we look at Ghana, we see a nation that shines with courage, that rises above history, that meets every challenge with dignity and grace. Your commitment to democratic ideals and inclusive progress truly made Ghana a beacon of inspiration for the entire African continent," the Prime Minister said.

After addressing the Parliament of Ghana, PM Modi greeted members of the Parliament. Following that, he also received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora.

He also shared a post on X and wrote, "It was wonderful to interact with Ghana's Members of Parliament after my address earlier today. It was gladdening to hear their kind words about India." He visited the Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra, Ghana, and paid tribute to Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's founding President and a revered leader of the African independence movement.

He was accompanied by the Vice President of Ghana, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang. The Prime Minister laid a floral wreath and observed a moment of silence in honour of Dr Nkrumah's lasting contributions to freedom, unity, and social justice.

The tribute paid by the Prime Minister reflects India's deep respect for Ghana's rich history and reaffirms the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Notably, PM Modi departed for Trinidad and Tobago after completing his visit to Ghana. PM Modi will pay an official visit to Trinidad and Tobago from July 3 to 4.

"Leaving for Trinidad & Tobago. Later this evening, I look forward to attending a community programme in Port of Spain. Tomorrow, will be addressing the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago. Looking forward to deepening ties with a valued partner in the Caribbean, with whom we share very old cultural linkages," PM Modi wrote on X after his departure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Defence Acquisition Council approves defence purchases worth ₹1.05 trn

Stranded F-35 jet in Kerala may be dismantled, airlifted to UK soon: Report

Pak Air Force chief visits US; first trip by a serving officer in a decade

Quad countries are major maritime partners, says US State dept official

Indo-French joint military exercise Shakti-VIII concludes in France

Topics :Narendra ModiGhanapresident

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story