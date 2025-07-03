Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Defence Acquisition Council approves defence purchases worth ₹1.05 trn

Defence Acquisition Council approves defence purchases worth ₹1.05 trn

DAC clears defence buys to boost mobility, air defence, naval safety and promote indigenously designed, developed and manufactured military systems

According to the ministry, these acquisitions will provide higher mobility and effective air defence.
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved 10 major capital acquisition proposals on Thursday. The total value of these approvals is around ₹1.05 trillion through indigenous sourcing. 
The approvals, known as Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), cover the procurement of Armoured Recovery Vehicles, an Electronic Warfare System, an Integrated Common Inventory Management System for the Tri-Services, and Surface-to-Air Missiles. 
According to the ministry, these acquisitions “will provide higher mobility, effective air defence, better supply chain management and augment the operational preparedness of the armed forces.” 
 
Boost to naval capabilities
 
Further AoNs were given for buying Moored Mines, Mine Counter Measure Vessels, Super Rapid Gun Mount, and Submersible Autonomous Vessels. These systems are aimed at improving the Navy’s ability to protect both naval and merchant ships. 
“These procurements will enable mitigation of potential risks posed to the Naval and Merchant Vessels,” the statement added. 
To encourage domestic innovation, all the approvals were given under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category, which is intended to strengthen India’s self-reliance in defence production.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

