PM Modi gifts Kolhapur's traditional metal work to Nigerian President

PM Narendra Modi with Nigerian President Tinubu
PM Modi had arrived in Nigerian capital Abuja early Sunday.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 6:46 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Nigerian president Bola Ahmed Tinubu a 'Silofar Panchamrit Kalash', officials said on Monday, describing the pot as a stunning example of traditional craftsmanship from Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

This 'kalash', they added, is made from high-quality silver, shaped with skill and precision. It features elegant engravings typical of Kolhapur's renowned metal work, with motifs that often include floral patterns, deities and traditional designs. 

The handle of the 'kalash' and the lid are crafted to provide ease of use during religious ceremonies, where 'panchamrit' -- a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar -- is served, they said.

PM Modi had arrived in Nigerian capital Abuja early Sunday on the first trip to the country by an Indian prime minister after a gap of 17 years. He is currently on a five-day tour of three countries and reached Brazil earlier on Monday to attend the G20 summit.

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia-NigeriaNigeria

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

