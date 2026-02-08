PM Modi holds talks with Malaysian counterpart to boost bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held wide-ranging talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, focusing on boosting defence and security ties and enhancing economic and innovation partnership.

The two sides are expected to ink a number of agreements that will provide for cooperation in several key sectors including semiconductor.

Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to a grand red-carpet reception, with Ibrahim receiving him at the airport, signalling a new momentum in the bilateral relations.

Ahead of the talks, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra this morning.

"India shares close bonds with Malaysia anchored in civilisational, historical and people-to-people ties," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.