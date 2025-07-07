Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi, Malaysia PM discuss Asean-India FTA review at Brics summit

PM Modi, Malaysia PM discuss Asean-India FTA review at Brics summit

Modi congratulated Malaysia for its successful chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a regional grouping of 10 states in Southeast Asia

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 17th annual BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Separately, Prime Minister Modi met Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on Sunday and discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties across key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, traditional medicine and digital public infrastructure. | (AP/PTI)
Press Trust of India Rio de Janeiro
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The review of the ASEAN-India FTA figured during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar bin Ibrahim on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral relations, including in areas of trade and investment, defence, education, healthcare, tourism and people-to-people contacts, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Sunday after the meeting.

Modi congratulated Malaysia for its successful chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a regional grouping of 10 states in Southeast Asia.

PM Modi welcomed Malaysia's continued support for a strengthened ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the early and successful completion of the review of the ASEAN-India FTA, the MEA said.

The FTA was signed in 2009 and implemented in January 2010.

In August 2023, both sides announced a complete review of the existing agreement in goods by 2025.

It is learnt that the proposed negotiations for the FTA are not moving forward due to certain differences between the two sides.

The review of the agreement is a long-standing demand of Indian industry and India is looking forward to an upgraded pact, which will address the current asymmetries in bilateral trade and will make trade more balanced and sustainable.

After the implementation of the agreement, India's exports stood at only about USD 38-39 billion annually, while imports from the 10-nation ASEAN bloc have jumped to USD 86 billion, according to Indian officials.

India is asking for a review to eliminate barriers and misuse of the pact.

The 10 member countries of ASEAN are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.

Recently, speaking at the India Global Forum session in London, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, "There was a point of time 15 years ago when we were more focused on doing FTAs with countries who were our competitors. So if I am doing an ASEAN agreement, it really is silly because (that is) opening up my market to my competitors, many of whom have now become the B team of China".

"So effectively and indirectly, I have opened up my market for goods that find their way from China into India," the commerce minister had said.

During the meeting, Modi also thanked Anwar for his strong condemnation of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and appreciated Malaysia's support on issues of mutual concern. "The two leaders also discussed cooperation in the multilateral arena and regional security, the MEA said.

Separately, Prime Minister Modi met Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on Sunday and discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties across key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, traditional medicine and digital public infrastructure.

"In our talks, we covered a wide range of subjects. Economic relations between our nations have a lot of potential to grow in the coming times," Modi posted on social media.

"Equally promising are sectors like technology, healthcare and energy. The growing acceptance of Ayurveda in Cuba is surely a great thing. We even discussed ways to strengthen disaster management apparatus," he added.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties in the areas of economic cooperation, development partnership, fintech, capacity building, science and technology, disaster management and healthcare, the MEA said in a statement.

"Acknowledging India's expertise in the digital domain, President Diaz-Canel expressed interest in India's Digital Public Infrastructure and UPI. Prime Minister appreciated Cuba's recognition of Indian pharmacopoeia, which will lead to access to Indian generic medicines," it said.

The two leaders agreed to work on issues of concern to the Global South, including in the areas of health, pandemics and climate change. They appreciated the cooperation between the two countries in the multilateral arena, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Drone can boost India's manufacturing potential to $23 bn by 2030: Report

China undermined Rafale jets to boost arms sales, says French intelligence

PM Modi calls for responsible AI, invites Brics nations to AI Impact Summit

EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Iran, Mexico at Brics Summit

Brics welcomes Indonesia as member, 10 other nations as partner countries

Topics :Narendra ModiBRICS SummitRio de JaneiroMalaysiaFTA

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story