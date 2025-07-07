Drone can boost India's manufacturing potential to $23 bn by 2030: Report

Buoyed by rising demand from sectors like defence, agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure, the drone industry is expected to boost the country's manufacturing potential to $23 billion by 2030, says a report.

As drones emerge as a key component of modern warfare strategies, India's Operation Sindoor in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack has marked a notable shift in the country's adoption of drones, the report by Nexgen said.

The report, based on a survey of 150 companies from 15 cities, revealed that 40 per cent of drone companies believe that agriculture and precision farming are anticipated to drive the largest demand for drones in India by 2030, following the defence sector.

Estimates suggest the global agricultural drones market size will reach $5.89 billion by 2030. In its endeavour to further support this momentum, Delhi is hosting the largest Drone International Expo 2025, scheduled for July 31 to August 1, 2025. Organised by Nexgen Exhibitions, the Drone International Expo 2025 is showcasing the latest innovations from over 6 countries, including Russia, Taiwan, Canada, Ukraine, and India. Over 50 national and international Drone manufacturers are showcasing their product innovations at the expo. Aadhar Bansal, Director, Nexgen Exhibitions, said in the statement, "The entire world has witnessed the impressive capabilities of drones during Operation Sindoor. I firmly believe that adopting indigenous drones will strengthen the Make in India initiative and contribute to national prosperity across multiple sectors." Drones are also benefiting the agricultural sector by providing surveillance against crop theft and wildlife intrusion.