PM Modi meets Croatian PM; discusses AI, clean energy, India-EU FTA

On the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, where the two leaders reviewed India-Croatia ties and explored avenues to expand cooperation in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, information and communication technologies, innovation, and clean energy.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that both sides also agreed to work towards the early implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

" Prime Minister @NarendraModi held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Croatia @AndrejPlenkovic on the sidelines of AI Impact Summit 2026. The two leaders exchanged views on ways to further strengthen - relations and advance cooperation in new areas of mutual interest including AI, information and communication technologies, innovation and clean energy among others. Both leaders agreed to work for early implementation of India-EU FTA," Jaiswal posted.

"Prime Minister Modi appreciated deep interest of the people of Croatia in Indology and the Indian traditional system of Yoga and Ayurveda," it added. India, currently, is hosting the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, as a landmark global convening aimed at shaping the future of inclusive, responsible, and resilient Artificial Intelligence. Building on the momentum of earlier multilateral AI initiatives, including the Bletchley Park, Seoul, Paris, and Kigali Summits, the India AI Impact Summit seeks to move beyond aspirations toward delivering real, tangible impact. The summit is structured around the core principles of People, Planet, and Progress, demonstrating how AI can generate meaningful outcomes that serve humanity while advancing inclusive growth, social development, and people-centric innovations that safeguard the environment.