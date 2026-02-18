India, France sign declaration of intent on critical minerals cooperation

India and France have announced a joint declaration of intent for cooperation in critical minerals, Indian Ambassador to France Sanjeev Kumar Singla said.

Speaking to the media persons on Tuesday, the Indian Ambassador announced a letter of intent to establish a centre on advanced materials between the Indian Department of Science and Technology and the French institution CNRS.

"On critical and emerging technology, we've decided to constitute a joint advanced technology development group, as well as a joint declaration of intent for cooperation in critical minerals. There's also a letter of intent to establish a centre on advanced materials between our Department of Science and Technology and the French institution called CNRS, which is one of the world's largest scientific institutions, especially focused on basic research. We've also signed the amendment to the double tax avoidance agreement between the two countries," Sanjeev Kumar Singla said.

According to the joint statement issued by India and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to deepen cooperation in exploration, extraction, processing, and recycling technologies of critical minerals and rare earths in order to create diversified, sustainable, responsible, and resilient supply chains. The leaders recognised the key role of critical minerals in supporting a green and digital economy, emerging technologies and advanced manufacturing. Both sides welcomed the Joint Declaration of Intent on cooperation in the field of critical minerals between France and India, the joint statement shared by the External Affairs Ministry said. On Tuesday, PM Modi and Emmanuel Macron held bilateral talks on cooperation in the industrial, defence, clean energy, space, and emerging technologies sectors in Mumbai. PM Modi said that ties between the two nations are for "global stability and progress."

The French President and PM Modi jointly inaugurated the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron also expressed concern over the Russia-Ukraine war, agreeing to support lasting peace through dialogue and diplomacy. In a joint statement issued by India and France, following bilateral talks during Macron's visit to India, "the two leaders reiterated their concern over the war in Ukraine, which continues to cause immense human suffering and negative global consequences." "They stressed the importance of cessation of hostilities and expressed support for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter and international law, including independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the joint statement shared by the External Affairs Ministry read.

The statement comes in the backdrop of the upcoming peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Geneva, mediated by the United States, to negotiate to end the war that began in February 2022. Meanwhile, as per the India-France joint statement, PM Modi and Emmanuel Macron expressed their support for the implementation of the Peace Plan for Gaza in accordance with Resolution 2803 adopted by the United Nations Security Council and principles enshrined in the New York Declaration. New Delhi and Paris called for a "two-state solution" through dialogue. "They (PM Modi and French President Macron) encouraged all parties to implement the resolution in its entirety. Both sides restated their readiness to support efforts towards just and durable peace and stressed the need for rapid, safe, and unimpeded aid delivery throughout the Gaza Strip. Both leaders reiterated the commitment of India and France for a just and lasting solution, based on the implementation of the two-state solution, through dialogue and diplomacy," the statement said.

This comes amid a US-led Board of Peace meeting scheduled on February 19. The Board of Peace, launched by US President Donald Trump in Davos in January, was initially designed to oversee Gaza's post-war transition under a broader peace framework. However, its expanded mandate to promote "global peace" and elements of its charter, including provisions allowing Trump to serve indefinitely as chairman, have raised legal and political concerns in several EU capitals. Adding to the international matters, India and France reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region and called for closer collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region, in line with their 'Joint Strategic Vision of India-France Cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region' of 2018 and 'India-France Indo-Pacific Roadmap' of 2023.

They also looked forward to enhanced engagement under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and to strengthening cooperation in the Indian Ocean Rim Association under India's Chairship. They welcomed the latest development of joint initiatives in the region, including recent new solar energy trainings in countries in the Indo-Pacific region through the International Solar Alliance (ISA) with both Indian and French funding, as well as the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructures (CDRI) and the AFD Group to reinforce disaster resilience in third countries. They appreciated the progress on the Indo-Pacific Triangular Development Cooperation (IPTDC) aimed at supporting climate- and SDG-focused projects from third countries of the Indo-Pacific, with the two sides having jointly identified projects in the fields of digital startups, health, and digital public infrastructure to be implemented together, the joint statement said.