PM Modi receives call from 'friend' Macron, talks bilateral ties, Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he received a call from French President Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia and reviewed the progress of the India-France strategic partnership.

“Had a very good conversation with my friend President Macron. Exchanged views on efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and in West Asia. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the India-France strategic partnership,” Modi said in a post on X.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for peaceful resolution of conflicts and early restoration of peace and stability.

The statement said Macron shared his assessment of recent meetings held between European, US, and Ukrainian leaders in Washington, and also offered his perspectives on the situation in Gaza. Bilateral cooperation and Year of Innovation 2026 Both leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation, including in trade, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, technology, and energy. “They reaffirmed joint commitment to strengthen the India-France strategic partnership and mark 2026 as ‘Year of Innovation’ in a befitting manner,” the PMO said. Macron also conveyed support for the early conclusion of the free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU).