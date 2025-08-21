Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi receives call from 'friend' Macron, talks bilateral ties, Ukraine

PM Modi reiterated India's consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia and early restoration of peace and stability

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, is greeted by President of France Emmanuel Macron as he arrives for a reception at Palais de l'Elysee in Paris on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 7:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he received a call from French President Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia and reviewed the progress of the India-France strategic partnership.
 
“Had a very good conversation with my friend President Macron. Exchanged views on efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and in West Asia. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the India-France strategic partnership,” Modi said in a post on X.
 
According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for peaceful resolution of conflicts and early restoration of peace and stability.
 
The statement said Macron shared his assessment of recent meetings held between European, US, and Ukrainian leaders in Washington, and also offered his perspectives on the situation in Gaza.
 

Bilateral cooperation and Year of Innovation 2026

Both leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation, including in trade, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, technology, and energy.
 
“They reaffirmed joint commitment to strengthen the India-France strategic partnership and mark 2026 as ‘Year of Innovation’ in a befitting manner,” the PMO said.
 
Macron also conveyed support for the early conclusion of the free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU).
 

India-EU FTA talks progress

 
The call came almost a month after the 12th round of trade negotiations between India and the EU in Brussels, where both sides reached an in-principle agreement on the previously contentious digital trade chapter, marking a step towards finalising an FTA.
 
A draft EU proposal outlines provisions to address “unjustified barriers” to electronic commerce and create a secure, open, and reliable digital environment for businesses and consumers. It also covers sensitive issues such as cross-border data transfers, personal data protection, and privacy - areas where India has been cautious.
 
However, “substantial differences” remain on trade and sustainable development provisions. The 13th round of negotiations is scheduled to take place in New Delhi in the week commencing September 8.
 

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

