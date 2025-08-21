Jaishankar calls out West's double standards on Russian energy purchases

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday questioned the West's criticism of India’s energy trade with Russia, pointing to what he termed contradictions in their own purchases. “We are not the biggest purchasers of Russian oil, that is China. We are not the biggest purchasers of LNG, that is the European Union. We are not the country which has the biggest trade surge with Russia after 2022; I think there are some countries to the South,” Jaishankar said, responding to a question after his joint presser with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. He added that the United States (US) itself had encouraged India to stabilise the world energy market by continuing to buy oil from Russia. “Incidentally, we also buy oil from the US, and that amount has increased. So honestly, we are very perplexed at the logic of the argument that you (the media) had referred to,” the minister said.

Why India is calling out Western double standards US President Donald Trump last month imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, including a 25 per cent additional tariff as penalty for importing Russian crude oil, claiming the energy purchases helped Russia finance its conflict with Ukraine. The addition 25 per cent duty is set to be effective from August 27. India's consistent stand on Russian exports This is not the first time India has called out the West's criticism of its purchases of Russian energy. Soon after the additional tariffs were announced, India called the move “extremely unfortunate”, adding that it would take all necessary steps to safeguard the country’s national interests.

On August 4, India also issued a sharp response to the US' threat of imposing higher tariffs for its Russian oil imports calling it “unjustified and unreasonable". The ministry of external affairs (MEA) stressed that India’s energy ties with Russia are driven by national "necessity" and are far smaller in scale compared to trade between Russia and the West. The MEA pointed out that countries criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia “It is revealing that the very nations criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion," the MEA statement added.