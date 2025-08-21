Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar calls out West's double standards on Russian energy purchases

Jaishankar calls out West's double standards on Russian energy purchases

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the US itself had encouraged India to stabilise the world energy market by continuing to buy crude oil from Russia

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks during his meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Zinaida Morozova's Mansion in Moscow, Russia. (Photo:PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday questioned the West's criticism of India’s energy trade with Russia, pointing to what he termed contradictions in their own purchases.
 
“We are not the biggest purchasers of Russian oil, that is China. We are not the biggest purchasers of LNG, that is the European Union. We are not the country which has the biggest trade surge with Russia after 2022; I think there are some countries to the South,” Jaishankar said, responding to a question after his joint presser with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.
 
He added that the United States (US) itself had encouraged India to stabilise the world energy market by continuing to buy oil from Russia. “Incidentally, we also buy oil from the US, and that amount has increased. So honestly, we are very perplexed at the logic of the argument that you (the media) had referred to,” the minister said.
 

Why India is calling out Western double standards

 
US President Donald Trump last month imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, including a 25 per cent additional tariff as penalty for importing Russian crude oil, claiming the energy purchases helped Russia finance its conflict with Ukraine.
 
The addition 25 per cent duty is set to be effective from August 27.
 

India's consistent stand on Russian exports

 
This is not the first time India has called out the West's criticism of its purchases of Russian energy. Soon after the additional tariffs were announced, India called the move “extremely unfortunate”, adding that it would take all necessary steps to safeguard the country’s national interests.
 
On August 4, India also issued a sharp response to the US' threat of imposing higher tariffs for its Russian oil imports calling it “unjustified and unreasonable". The ministry of external affairs (MEA) stressed that India’s energy ties with Russia are driven by national "necessity" and are far smaller in scale compared to trade between Russia and the West.
 
The MEA pointed out that countries criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia
 
“It is revealing that the very nations criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion," the MEA statement added.
 
“European imports of LNG in 2024 reached a record 16.5 million tonnes, surpassing the previous high of 15.21 million tonnes in 2022...The US continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilisers as well as chemicals,” the ministry said.
 
India currently imports nearly a third of its crude oil from Russia and is the second-largest buyer of Russian crude after China. Moreover, according to a Bloomberg report, both nations are looking to increase their annual trade by about 50 per cent over the next five years to reach $100 billion, a top envoy said. However, China has so far evaded implementation of even reciprocal tariffs, with President Trump giving it extensions despite its purchases of Russian crude. 
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

A balanced exchange: The trade that binds Indian and American economies

India test-fires Agni-5 missile: Check range, features, and capabilities

Russia keen to join Sudarshan Chakra project: Charge d'affaires Babushkin

Taiwan detects 22 Chinese aircrafts, 5 naval vessels around territory

Not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by Awami League in India: MEA

Topics :S JaishankarUS India relations India-Russia tiesRussia Oil productionIndia oil importsTrump tariffsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story