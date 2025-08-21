India test-fires Agni-5 missile: Check range, features, and capabilities

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the Agni-5 intermediate-range ballistic missile, with the Defence Ministry confirming that the launch validated “all operational and technical parameters”.

The missile was fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha.

“Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni-5’ was successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20, 2025. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command,” the ministry said.

Features of Agni-5

The Agni-5 missile has an operational range of up to 5,000 kilometres, bringing almost the entire Asia — including northern China — within its reach, as well as some regions of Europe, reported news agency PTI.

It is part of India’s Agni missile series, which includes the Agni-1 to Agni-4 variants, with ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km. These earlier versions have already been inducted into service. Design and development The Agni-5 is an intermediate-range ballistic missile designed for strategic deterrence. It has a road-mobile launcher and can be fired from canisters, which improves mobility and handling. While technical details of the payload are not disclosed officially, it is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads. ALSO READ: DRDO, IAF successfully test BVR air-to-air missile Astra from Su-30 Mk-I Earlier launches The test follows a series of missile launches in recent months: