India-Russia ties steadiest after World War II, says S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that India and Russia have been “the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War", underlining the long-standing and resilient partnership between the two countries.

The minister made the remark during a joint presser with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"We reaffirmed our shared ambition to expand bilateral trade in a balanced and sustainable manner, including by increasing India's exports to Russia. This requires swiftly addressing non-tariff barriers and regulatory impediments, enhancing India's exports to Russia in sectors like agriculture, pharma, and textiles will certainly help correct the imbalance," Jaishankar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.