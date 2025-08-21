Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-Russia ties steadiest after World War II, says S Jaishankar

Jaishankar also underlined the importance of sustaining energy cooperation between the two nations through trade and investments

Sergey Lavrov, Sergey, S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar enter a hall for their talks at Zinaida Morozova's Mansion in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.(Photo:PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 4:25 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that India and Russia have been “the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War", underlining the long-standing and resilient partnership between the two countries.
 
The minister made the remark during a joint presser with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.
 
"We reaffirmed our shared ambition to expand bilateral trade in a balanced and sustainable manner, including by increasing India's exports to Russia. This requires swiftly addressing non-tariff barriers and regulatory impediments, enhancing India's exports to Russia in sectors like agriculture, pharma, and textiles will certainly help correct the imbalance," Jaishankar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
 
He also underlined the importance of sustaining energy cooperation between the two nations through trade and investments.
 
"Our defence and military technical cooperation also remains robust. Russia supports India's 'Make in India' goals, including joint production and technology transfer," the minister added.
 
Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Moscow, which began on Tuesday.
 
The remarks comes amid the strained ties between India and the US, after US President Donald Trump announced a whopping 50 per cent tarrifs on India, that includes a 25 per cent 'penalty' for importing Russian oil.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

