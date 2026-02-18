PM Modi meets Spain Prez, Finland PM; says FTA with EU ushers in golden era

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held separate meetings with President of Spain Pedro Sanchez and Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo, and said the India-EU Free Trade Agreement has ushered in a golden era in India-Europe relations.

Modi said he had a productive meeting with President Pedro Sanchez and discussed ways to boost the India-Spain friendship, especially in areas such as defence, security and technology.

"Our nations are marking 2026 as the India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism and AI. This will deepen people-to-people linkages. Glad to see a big delegation of Universities also come to India. This, too, will go a long way in connecting our people.

"The historic FTA with the EU will have a very positive impact on the economic partnership with Spain and provide new opportunities to the people of our nations," Modi said in a post on X. India and the European Union on January 27 sealed a landmark free trade agreement -- billed as the "mother of all deals" -- to create a market of 2 billion people. President Sanchez said that alongside Prime Minister Modi, he noted the excellent state of relations between Spain and India, which the two leaders will continue to strengthen. "I have congratulated him on the organisation of the Summit on the Impact of Artificial Intelligence. We share the need to continue taking steps towards an AI that puts people at the centre," Sanchez said in a post on X in Spanish.

During his "extensive discussions" with Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Modi thanked him for his personal support to the India-EU FTA, which "ushers in a golden era" in India-Europe relations. "India and Finland aim to double trade, thus giving a strong boost to economic linkages. We also talked about enhancing cooperation in futuristic technologies like 6G, innovation, clean energy, biofuels, circular economy and more," Modi said in another post on X. Sanchez and Orpo are here to attend the ongoing India AI Impact Expo 2026, which brings together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, central and state governments and international partners.