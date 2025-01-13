Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PM Modi to dedicate 3 frontline naval combatants to nation on Wednesday

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction and has been built in collaboration with the France Naval Group

INS Sarvekshak, Indian Navy
INS Sarvekshak | Image: PIB
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate three frontline naval combatants -- INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer -- to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In another function during his visit to Maharashtra, the prime minister will inaugurate an ISKCON Temple in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, a PMO statement said on Monday.

It said the commissioning of the three major naval combatants marks a significant leap in realising India's vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security.

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It has an indigenous content of 75 per cent and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities, the statement said.

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction and has been built in collaboration with the Naval Group of France.

The statement also said that in line with his commitment to boosting India's cultural heritage, Modi will inaugurate the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, an ISKCON project.

The project, spread over nine acres, includes a temple with several deities, a Vedic education centre, proposed museums and auditorium, and a healing centre, among others. It aims to promote universal brotherhood, peace, and harmony through Vedic teachings, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

