Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / We are exploring path to reset ties: MEA on India-Canada relations

We are exploring path to reset ties: MEA on India-Canada relations

The call was also an occasion for the two prime ministers to reflect or talk about India-Canada relations, and how it can be taken forward, the MEA spokesperson said

India Canada

Later in response to another query on the future trajectory of India-Canada ties, Jaiswal said, "We are exploring path to reset ties. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Describing Indian and Canada as "vibrant democracies", the external affairs ministry on Thursday said New Delhi believes the forthcoming meeting between the prime ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the G7 Summit will offer an important opportunity to exchange views and explore pathways to reset bilateral ties.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query during his weekly media briefing.

"Our Prime Minister had received a call from the Canadian Prime Minister last week. During the call, Prime Minister Mark Carney invited Prime Minister (Modi) to attend G7 (meeting), and as you are aware the invitation has been accepted," he said.

 

The call was also an occasion for the two prime ministers to reflect or talk about India-Canada relations, and how it can be taken forward, the MEA spokesperson said.

Canada will be hosting the crucial G7 meeting later this month.

Also Read

S. Jaishankar

Jaishankar visit boost India-Germany ties, marks 25 yrs of partnership: MEA

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

'Relationship built on sensitivities': India warns Turkey over Pak ties

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

'Jaishankar's remarks misrepresented': MEA rejects claims of alerting Pak

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Lying since birth: Foreign Secy Misri slams Pak's claim of downing IAF jets

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal

Indian missions in US in touch with students facing visa issues: MEA

"India and Canada are vibrant democracies, which are bound by shared democratic values and steadfast commitment to the rule of law. And, of course, very vibrant people to people ties," Jaiswal said.

"We believe that the forthcoming meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada will offer an important opportunity for them to exchange views on bilateral and global issues, and explore pathways to set or reset the relationship, based on mutual respect, shared interests and sensitivity to each other's concerns," he said.

Later in response to another query on the future trajectory of India-Canada ties, Jaiswal said, "We are exploring path to reset ties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India, China in talks on rare earths to ensure supply predictability: MEA

Nepal_Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

Nepalese Foreign Minister calls for 'green energy cooperation' with India

Jaishankar, Macron

Jaishankar meets Macron, thanks France for strong anti-terror support

India-France, India France flag, India, France

India-France joint military exercise to be held from June 18 to July 1

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

B'desh wanted good ties with India, but something always went wrong: Yunus

Topics : MEA India-Canada India Canada Row

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAP SSC Supplementary ResultGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsUS-Pakistan RelationsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon