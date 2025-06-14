Op Sindoor a testament to unparalleled prowess of Air Force: IAF chief

IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, on Saturday said that 'Operation Sindoor', launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, stands as a shining testament to the unparalleled prowess of the Indian Air Force.
He also said that this operation demonstrated IAF's capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy.
Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal near here, Singh said Operation Sindoor has showcased exceptional coordination, synergy and integration within the armed forces.
He called upon the flying officers to keep furthering the spirit of jointness as they grow in service.
"Operation Sindoor stands as a shining testament to the unparalleled prowess of the Indian Air Force wherein we demonstrated our capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy. You, as the future of this Air Force, must understand that the Air Force has been and will always remain the first responder," he said.
The Chief of the Air Staff said, "It is our collective responsibility to live up to the trust placed in the Indian Air Force by every citizen of India, and we must be ready and prepared for this".
The event commemorated the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app