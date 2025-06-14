Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Op Sindoor a testament to unparalleled prowess of Air Force: IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh also said that this operation demonstrated IAF's capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy

A P Singh, Air Chief Marshal
The Chief of the Air Staff said, "It is our collective responsibility to live up to the trust placed in the Indian Air Force by every citizen of India, and we must be ready and prepared for this" | (File Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, on Saturday said that 'Operation Sindoor', launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, stands as a shining testament to the unparalleled prowess of the Indian Air Force.

He also said that this operation demonstrated IAF's capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy.

Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal near here, Singh said Operation Sindoor has showcased exceptional coordination, synergy and integration within the armed forces.

He called upon the flying officers to keep furthering the spirit of jointness as they grow in service. 

"Operation Sindoor stands as a shining testament to the unparalleled prowess of the Indian Air Force wherein we demonstrated our capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy. You, as the future of this Air Force, must understand that the Air Force has been and will always remain the first responder," he said.

The Chief of the Air Staff said, "It is our collective responsibility to live up to the trust placed in the Indian Air Force by every citizen of India, and we must be ready and prepared for this".

The event commemorated the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Operation SindoorIndian Air ForceIndia Pakistan relations

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

