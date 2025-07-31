Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi, UAE prez stress on deepening collaboration between two countries

Both leaders spoke over the phone and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

UAE flag
Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 1:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as they laid emphasis on further developing and deepening the collaboration between two countries for the shared benefit of the peoples of both countries, a statement said on Thursday.

Both leaders spoke over the phone and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE.

They positively assessed the remarkable progress made across various sectors of bilateral cooperation and laid emphasis on further developing and deepening collaboration for the shared benefit of the peoples of both countries.

The statement said Sheikh Mohamed warmly congratulated Modi on becoming the second longest-serving prime minister in a continuous tenure in India, and wished him continued success in his service to the nation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :UAE economyIndia-UAE tradeIndia UAE

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

