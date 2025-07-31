Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Brazil hold key meet to boost defence ties, military cooperation

India, Brazil hold key meet to boost defence ties, military cooperation

The 8th Joint Defence Committee meeting was held in Braslia on July 30, the Indian Defence Ministry said

Top officials of India and Brazil held a key defence meeting in Brazil, aiming to enhance military cooperation and defence industry ties, besides bolstering regional security in Indo-Pacific and Latin America.

The 8th Joint Defence Committee meeting was held in Braslia on July 30, the Indian Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

"Led by Shri Vishwesh Negi, Joint Secretary (IC) and Maj Gen Willain Koji Kamei, Deputy Chief of Policy and Strategy, talks focused on boosting military cooperation, training, defence industry ties and regional security in Indo-Pacific and Latin America," the ministry said in a post on X.

The post also contained photographs from the meeting.

"Joint Secretary (IC) Shri Vishwesh Negi called on Chief of the Joint Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces, Fleet Admiral Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire on the sidelines of the 8th Joint Defence Committee meeting in Braslia. Dr Dinesh Bhatia, Ambassador of India to Brazil, was also present," the ministry said in another post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

