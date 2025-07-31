India, Brazil hold key meet to boost defence ties, military cooperation

Top officials of India and Brazil held a key defence meeting in Brazil, aiming to enhance military cooperation and defence industry ties, besides bolstering regional security in Indo-Pacific and Latin America.

The 8th Joint Defence Committee meeting was held in Braslia on July 30, the Indian Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

"Led by Shri Vishwesh Negi, Joint Secretary (IC) and Maj Gen Willain Koji Kamei, Deputy Chief of Policy and Strategy, talks focused on boosting military cooperation, training, defence industry ties and regional security in Indo-Pacific and Latin America," the ministry said in a post on X.

The post also contained photographs from the meeting.