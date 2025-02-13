Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United States capital on Thursday morning as part of two-day official visit, marking his first engagement with President Donald Trump since the latter assumed the Oval Office. The visit is expected to focus on strengthening trade relations, deepening defence cooperation, and exploring ways to mitigate potential tariff challenges.

PM Modi receives a warm welcome from Indian diaspora

PM Modi, who is among the earliest world leaders to meet President Trump following his inauguration on January 20, received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora upon landing in Washington DC.

For his 36-hour stay, the Indian Prime Minister is set to engage in multiple high-level discussions, including six bilateral meetings. He is staying at Blair House, the official guest residence of the US President, located near the White House.

PM Modi US visit: Trade, tariffs, defence cooperation

The centrepiece of the visit is PM Modi’s meeting with President Trump, scheduled for Thursday afternoon. The leaders will hold discussions in both restricted and delegation-level formats at the White House.

The meeting is expected to cover a wide range of issues, including trade policies, reciprocal tariffs, and India’s concerns over the US administration’s ‘America First’ economic stance. With Trump’s recent emphasis on imposing tariffs on Asian economies, Modi is likely to push for an arrangement that prevents punitive trade measures against India.

The two leaders will also explore avenues for expanding bilateral trade, addressing economic concerns, and enhancing collaboration in the defence and energy sectors. There is speculation that a trade pact could be considered to facilitate tariff reductions and boost overall commerce between the two nations.

PM Modi US visit schedule (IST timings in brackets)

Arrival at the White House – Feb 13, 4.00 pm EST (14 Feb, 2.30 am IST)

Bilateral meeting with President Trump – Feb 13, 4.05 pm – 4.50 pm EST (Feb 14, 2.35 am – 3.20 am IST)

Joint press conference – Feb 13, 5.10 pm – 5.40 pm EST (Feb 14, 3.40 am – 4.10 am IST)

Dinner hosted by President Trump – Feb 13, 5:40 pm - 6:40 pm EST (Feb 14, 4:10 am - 5:40 am IST)

The press conference will provide both leaders with an opportunity to address key global and bilateral concerns, with reporters expected to ask about trade policies, strategic partnerships, and shared security interests.

PM Modi US visit: Bilateral talks

Beyond economic matters, PM Modi’s visit also carries strategic importance, with discussions anticipated around counter-terrorism collaboration, intelligence sharing, and defence procurement agreements. Earlier in the day, the Indian Prime Minister met with Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, to deliberate on intelligence cooperation, particularly in countering emerging security threats.

Modi is expected to hold talks with leading figures from the US business community, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as India continues to position itself as a hub for global investment in technology and energy.

The timing of Modi’s visit is significant, given Trump’s recent push for stricter trade policies and reciprocal tariffs. Analysts suggest that the discussions could shape the future trajectory of India-US economic ties, with both nations keen on maintaining strong diplomatic relations while addressing ongoing trade concerns.