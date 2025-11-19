PM Modi to visit Johannesburg for G20 Summit from November 21 to 23: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Johannesburg in South Africa from November 21 to 23 to attend the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Announcing the visit, India's Ministry of External Affairs said this will be the fourth consecutive G20 Summit held in the Global South. At the Summit, the PM will put forth India’s perspectives on the G20 agenda. The PM is expected to speak in all the three sessions of the Summit, it said.

What will the G20 Summit sessions focus on this year?

The sessions are on “inclusive and sustainable economic growth leaving no one behind”, which will also include issues related to “building our economies; the role of trade; financing for development and the debt burden”.