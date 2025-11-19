Afghan minister's IITF 2025 visit marks first such engagement since 2021

An Afghan delegation, led by the country's Industry and Commerce Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, visited the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 here as part of its five-day official visit to India aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties.

Officials said Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) Neeraj Kharwal briefed the minister and others on the ongoing fair, available facilities, and opportunities for Afghanistan to participate in future exhibitions.

Why is Afghanistan engaging with India through IITF 2025?

ALSO READ: India International Trade Fair 2025: Dates, tickets, timings, metro details Later, the visiting Afghan minister also interacted with Afghan traders in India to discuss market access and expansion prospects. His visit is the first by an Afghan minister to the ITPO since 2021, and comes in the context of the escalating Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions, including border closures disrupting exports. This has prompted Afghanistan to diversify trade with India, official sources pointed out.