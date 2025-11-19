Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Afghan minister's IITF 2025 visit marks first such engagement since 2021

Afghan minister's IITF 2025 visit marks first such engagement since 2021

Afghanistan's Industry and Commerce Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi visited the India International Trade Fair 2025, signalling Kabul's intent to deepen trade ties with India amid regional tensions

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:00 PM IST
An Afghan delegation, led by the country's Industry and Commerce Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, visited the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 here as part of its five-day official visit to India aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties.
 
Officials said Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) Neeraj Kharwal briefed the minister and others on the ongoing fair, available facilities, and opportunities for Afghanistan to participate in future exhibitions.
 
Why is Afghanistan engaging with India through IITF 2025? 
Later, the visiting Afghan minister also interacted with Afghan traders in India to discuss market access and expansion prospects. His visit is the first by an Afghan minister to the ITPO since 2021, and comes in the context of the escalating Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions, including border closures disrupting exports. This has prompted Afghanistan to diversify trade with India, official sources pointed out. 
 
What does India currently export and import in bilateral trade with Afghanistan? 
Key Indian exports to Afghanistan include pharmaceuticals, textiles, machinery, and food items like sugar, tea, and rice, while imports feature agricultural products and minerals. New Delhi upgraded India's Kabul mission to full embassy status in October 2025.
 
What sectors is Afghanistan seeking Indian investment in? 
Afghanistan is seeking Indian investments in its mining sector and hydroelectric projects, and exploring avenues to bypass Pakistan for enhanced connectivity, sources said.

Topics :External Affairs & Defence SecurityAfghanistanIndian Economy

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

