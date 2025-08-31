Europe is hindering Trump's peace efforts on Ukraine, says Kremlin

The Kremlin said that European powers were hindering U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine and that Russia would continue its operation in Ukraine until Moscow saw real signs that Kyiv was ready for peace.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state media reporters that the "European party of war" was continuing to hinder U.S. and Russian efforts on Ukraine.

"We are ready to resolve the problem by political and diplomatic means," Peskov said. "But so far we do not see reciprocity from Kyiv in this. So we shall continue the special military operation."

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of troops to invade Ukraine in February 2022 after eight years of fighting in eastern Ukraine between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian troops.