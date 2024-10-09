Pralhad Joshi, German Vice-Chancellor discuss cooperation in RE sector

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi and Germany's Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck have discussed opportunities and areas of cooperation in renewable energy, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The minister met Habeck, who is also the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, on the sidelines of the Hamburg Sustainability Conference (HSC) in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Held a bilateral meeting with Dr Robert Habeck on the sidelines of HSC2024. Had a fruitful discussion on strengthening cooperation in renewable energy. Deliberation on opportunities in green hydrogen, offshore wind, biogas, and recycling of solar waste was also held during the meeting. We were happy to note that India and Germany's cooperation on energy transition is progressing well," Joshi said.