Karnataka hosts Maldives Prez Muizzu, aims to foster ties in IT, tourism

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Bengaluru, Karnataka hosted a high-profile delegation from the Maldives, led by President Mohammed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohammed, on October 9. The event marks a significant step in fostering stronger ties between Karnataka and the island nation, particularly in sectors like information technology, trade, and tourism.

During the welcoming address, Chief Minister Siddaramiah emphasised the mutual interests in advancing partnerships, stating, "I am extremely pleased to host the visit of the delegation from Maldives led by the President and the First Lady at Bengaluru. I am pleased to note that the First Lady was a student in Bengaluru," an official release by the CMO stated.

The Chief Minister highlighted Karnataka's reputation as the Silicon Valley of India, asserting, "We are known as the Silicon Valley of India and have developed an ecosystem for start-ups, Artificial Intelligence, global capacity-building centres as well as an innovation hub."

He expressed a commitment to supporting the growth of the IT industry in the Maldives.

In addition to technological partnerships, the Chief Minister expressed a desire to strengthen trade ties, stating, "At the same time, we would be happy to have trade ties with Maldives to promote the marketing of our handicrafts and handlooms to reach out to a large number of tourists visiting Maldives."

He further praised Karnataka's natural and cultural richness, referencing the poet Kuvempu's description of the state as "Sarva Janangada Shantiya Thota," meaning "a garden of peace for all communities."

This visit comes amid ongoing efforts to enhance diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives. President Muizzu, while on a state visit to India, reaffirmed the lostanding partnership, saying, "India has consistently proven to be a steadfast ally for the island nation," as per the statement.

This collaboration not only aims to enhance economic ties but also promotes educational and cultural exchanges, with Karnataka's diverse heritage positioned to attract more tourists from the Maldives.