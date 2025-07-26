Prez Murmu, PM Modi hail Kargil Vijay Diwas as symbol of soldiers' valour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which marks the success of Indian armed forces in ousting Pakistani intruders from the mountains in Kargil.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year to mark India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war.

Modi said said this occasion reminds the country of unparalleled courage and valour of its soldiers who sacrificed their lives for defending the country's pride.

Their spirit to sacrifice themselves for the motherland will inspire every generation, he said.

President Droupadi Murmu said Kargil Vijay Diwas symbolises the extraordinary valour and steadfast determination of the country's jawans, and paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 conflict.

President Droupadi Murmu said Kargil Vijay Diwas symbolises the extraordinary valour and steadfast determination of the country's jawans, and paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 conflict.

Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens, she asserted. "On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. This day symbolises the extraordinary valour, courage, and steadfast determination of our jawans. Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!" Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.