Prez Murmu, PM Modi hail Kargil Vijay Diwas as symbol of soldiers' valour

President Droupadi Murmu said Kargil Vijay Diwas symbolises the extraordinary valour and steadfast determination of the country's jawans, and paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 conflict.
Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens, she asserted.
"On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. This day symbolises the extraordinary valour, courage, and steadfast determination of our jawans. Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!" Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.
Rajnath pays tributes to Kargil bravehearts
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid glowing tributes to the military personnel who made supreme sacrifices to ensure India's victory in the 1999 Kargil war against Pakistan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app