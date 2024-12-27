Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Putin recalls ex-PM Manmohan Singh's role in elevating India-Russia ties

In a condolence message, Putin said Singh accomplished a lot in promoting India's economic development and asserting its interests on the world stage

Vladimir Putin, Putin
The Russian president extended his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing of Singh. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 8:53 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday described former prime minister Manmohan Singh as an outstanding statesman and recalled his contribution in elevating India-Russia ties to a 'special and privileged strategic' partnership.

In a condolence message, Putin said Singh accomplished a lot in promoting India's economic development and asserting its interests on the world stage. 

The strategic partnership between India and Russia was elevated to the level of 'special and privileged strategic partnership during the visit of the Russian president to India in December 2010. 

Singh, who served as the prime minister from 2004 to 2014 and widely known as the architect of India's economic reforms, died on Thursday night. He was 92. 

"As prime minister and when serving in other high-ranking positions, he accomplished a lot in promoting India's economic development and asserting its interests on the world stage," Putin said.

"He also made a major personal contribution to strengthening friendly ties between our two countries by elevating them to the level of a special and privileged strategic partnership," the Russian president said.

Putin also referred to his conversations with Singh.

"I had the occasion of talking with this remarkable man several times. We will cherish the memory of him," he said.

The Russian president extended his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing of Singh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

