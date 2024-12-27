Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 06:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Manmohan Singh: Understated politician who could pull off impossible tasks

Manmohan Singh: Understated politician who could pull off impossible tasks

He ran a coalition, managing Congressmen who both considered themselves senior to him and swore by another power centre

Manmohan Singh
Premium

Manmohan Singh

Aditi Phadnis New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After he ceased being finance minister in 1996, friends advised Manmohan Singh to not get lost in the value-free world of Congress politics, and to nurse his support base among those who admired him for spearheading economic reforms.
 
Singh’s response, stated with his shy smile, was: “But I am in politics.” That was usually met with sceptical silence, as though his listeners didn’t see him that way at all.
 
The fact is, baldly stated, Manmohan Singh was a politician, though he avoided admitting this. What is more, he was a skilled negotiator. Few remember that it was Manmohan Singh who
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Manmohan Singh The Accidental Prime Minister indian prime ministers Obituary

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon