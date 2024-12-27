Manmohan Singh: Understated politician who could pull off impossible tasks

After he ceased being finance minister in 1996, friends advised Manmohan Singh to not get lost in the value-free world of Congress politics, and to nurse his support base among those who admired him for spearheading economic reforms.

Singh’s response, stated with his shy smile, was: “But I am in politics.” That was usually met with sceptical silence, as though his listeners didn’t see him that way at all.

The fact is, baldly stated, Manmohan Singh was a politician, though he avoided admitting this. What is more, he was a skilled negotiator. Few remember that it was Manmohan Singh who