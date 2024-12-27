Manmohan Singh's legacy: Risking it all for the India-US civil nuclear deal

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh , who passed away yesterday at the age of 92, leaves behind a legacy marked by significant contributions to India’s foreign policy. Among his achievements, the India-US civil nuclear deal of 2008 stands out as a pivotal moment that ended India's nuclear isolation and opened new avenues for strategic cooperation with the United States (US) and other international powers.

Singh served as India's Prime Minister for two consecutive terms, from 2004 to 2014, leading the country through a period of transformative changes in international relations.

The timeline of a historic deal

The civil nuclear deal's journey began on July 18, 2005, when Singh and then US President George W Bush announced an agreement to cooperate in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Speaking at a joint session of the US Congress on July 19, Singh emphasised India's impeccable record in nuclear non-proliferation despite challenges posed by unchecked proliferation in its neighbourhood.

"We have adhered scrupulously to every rule and canon in this area," Singh told the US Congress. "We have done so even though we have witnessed unchecked nuclear proliferation in our own neighbourhood, which has directly affected our security interests."

Negotiations over the next three years led to critical milestones. On August 1, 2008, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) approved a safeguards agreement with India. This enabled the US to approach the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), which granted India a waiver on September 6, 2008, allowing civilian nuclear trade. The final agreement was signed on October 10, 2008, by India's then external affairs minister Pranab Mukherjee and US secretary of state Condoleezza Rice.

A high-stakes gamble

Singh’s determination to push the nuclear deal through Parliament was met with stiff resistance. The Left parties, part of the ruling United Progressive Alliance (UPA), threatened to withdraw support. Despite this, Singh refused to back down, declaring in a 2007 interview with The Telegraph, "I told them it is not possible to renegotiate the deal. It is an honourable deal, the Cabinet has approved it, and we cannot go back on it. I told them to do whatever they want to do. If they want to withdraw support, so be it."

When the Left withdrew its support, Singh's government secured the backing of the Samajwadi Party and survived a no-confidence vote in the Lok Sabha. This uncharacteristically assertive stance underscored his conviction in the deal’s importance for India’s future.

Key features and significance

The civil nuclear agreement allowed India to access civilian nuclear technology and fuel without signing the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), breaking decades of technology denial. It positioned India as a credible partner in nuclear trade, leading to enhanced ties with countries like Japan, France, and Australia.

The deal also bolstered India’s strategic and technological standing. By ending the technology-denial regime, it enabled greater cooperation in areas such as high technology, defence, and space exploration. Trust generated by the agreement opened doors for partnerships that had long been off-limits for India. Furthermore, the deal set a precedent for India's unique standing as a nuclear power, one that could access advanced technology without compromising on its sovereignty or nuclear weapons programme.

Domestically, the deal aimed to address India’s growing energy demands by fostering the growth of its nuclear power sector, a critical need for sustaining economic development. It also symbolised India’s emergence as a significant player in the global geopolitical order, furthering its aspiration for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Singh’s personal rapport with President Bush was reportedly instrumental in overcoming diplomatic hurdles. On one occasion, when negotiations stalled over nuclear fuel reprocessing rights, Singh directly approached Bush, who promptly instructed his officials to resolve the issue. Bush’s successor, Barack Obama, also praised Singh’s leadership, noting in his autobiography A Promised Land, “While he could be cautious in foreign policy, unwilling to get out too far ahead of an Indian bureaucracy that was historically suspicious of US intentions, our time together confirmed my impression of him as a man of uncommon wisdom and decency.”

A lasting impact

The India-US civil nuclear deal marked a turning point in India's global engagement. It demonstrated India's ability to negotiate complex agreements on its own terms while reinforcing its commitment to non-proliferation. The deal's success was not just a diplomatic achievement but also a political one, with Singh risking his government's survival to secure its passage.

Since its signing, the deal has catalysed India’s collaborations with other countries, including Japan, Germany, and Australia, and paved the way for increased cooperation in defence, energy, and advanced technologies. It ended decades of India’s nuclear isolation, fundamentally transforming its relationship with the global nuclear order.

As Singh said in 2005 during his US Congress address, “India, as a responsible nuclear power, is fully conscious of the immense responsibilities that come with the possession of advanced technologies, both civilian and strategic. We have never been, and will never be, a source of proliferation of sensitive technologies.” These words, coupled with his steadfast advocacy for the nuclear deal, encapsulate his vision for India’s role on the world stage.

As India remembers Manmohan Singh, the civil nuclear agreement remains a defining chapter in his tenure, symbolising his vision for India’s strategic autonomy, energy security, and strengthened global standing.