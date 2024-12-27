Dr Manmohan Singh's funeral at Nigambodh Ghat on Sat at 11:45 am: MHA

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. | File Photo: Bloomberg
The last rites of former prime minister Manmohan Singh will be conducted at 11:45 am Saturday at the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium here with State honours, the Union Home Ministry said.
"It has been decided by the Government that State funeral will be accorded to Dr. Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 AM on 28h December, 2024 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a communication on Friday.
It said the Ministry of Defence has been requested to make arrangements for according Singh State funeral with full military honours.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. He was 92.
Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition.
An AIIMS bulletin said "he was treated for age related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home" on December 26.
"Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to medical emergency at AIIMS Delhi at 8.06 pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 pm," said the bulletin.
Singh, who was prime minister for two terms in the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014, had been in poor health for the last few months.
He is survived by wife Gurcharan Singh and three daughters.
