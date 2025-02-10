Rajnath Singh holds bilateral defence talks with Tanzania, Zambia, Algeria

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held bilateral meetings with Tanzania's Minister for Defence & National Service, Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax and Algeria's Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the People's National Army, General Sad Chengriha.

He also met Zambia's Minister of Defence, Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma, on the sidelines of Aero India 2025.

In his meeting with the Defence Minister of Tanzania, both leaders discussed cross-border terrorism and bilateral defence cooperation in various areas, including dockyard development and shipbuilding, an official release stated.

Both sides welcomed the co-hosting of the maiden Africa-India Maritime Exercise in April 2025, it added.

The meeting with the Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the People's National Army of Algeria further strengthened defence engagement with the North African nation in diverse fields, the release said.

The possibility of signing Terms of Reference for a Joint Commission in the Military Field to fully leverage the existing MoU was also discussed.

During his meeting with the Minister of Defence of Zambia, both leaders reviewed and agreed to enhance bilateral defence cooperation, particularly in capacity building and UN peacekeeping operations.

Both sides also agreed to expedite the finalisation of Terms of Reference for institutionalising a Joint Defence Cooperation Committee.

Aero India will be held from February 10 to 14, 2025.