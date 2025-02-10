Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

US visit to build on progress achieved in Donald Trump's 1st term: PM Modi

In a departure statement ahead of his trip to France and the US, PM Modi highlighted that the visit would help shape an agenda to further strengthen India-US ties

Narendra Modi, Donald Trump
PM Modi US visit: We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries, said PM Modi in his departing statement. | File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
Ahead of his crucial US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 10) said that his upcoming trip would serve as an opportunity to build on the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation during President Donald Trump’s first term.  
 
In a departure statement ahead of his trip to France and the US, PM Modi highlighted that the visit would help shape an agenda to further strengthen India-US ties, particularly in technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience.  
 
Adding that this would be their first meeting since Trump's inauguration for a second term, PM Modi said, "We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world."   
 
The Prime Minister added, "I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump. I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US."  
 
PM Modi in France

Before arriving in the US, PM Modi will be in France between February 10 and 12. During his time in France, he will co-chair the AI Action Summit, where global leaders and technology CEOs will discuss collaborative approaches to artificial intelligence that foster innovation and serve the broader public good in a secure, inclusive, and trustworthy manner. PM Modi's visit comes after French President Emmanuel Macron invited him for the event.   
 
Regarding the bilateral segment of his visit, PM Modi stated, "The bilateral segment of my visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership along with my friend President Macron."  
 
The two leaders are also scheduled to travel to the historic city of Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian consulate in France. Additionally, they will visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, where India is part of a consortium alongside France and other partner nations working towards harnessing energy for global benefit.  
 
Modi further noted, "I will also pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World War I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery."  
First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

