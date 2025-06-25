India tightens security for nuclear installations amid ongoing conflicts

India is tightening security at its nuclear installations, including power plants, fuel fabrication facilities, civilian research reactors, and military bases.

This decision follows Operation Sindoor and the Israel-Iran conflict, which have raised concerns of potential nuclear threats, according to two senior officials.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India against Pakistan on May 7 after a terrorist attack killed 26 civilians and tourists in Pahalgam on April 22.

On the other hand, the conflict between Israel and Iran escalated on June 13.

Last week, a high-level meeting took place in Delhi that included the department of atomic energy, and security agencies like Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and the intelligence bureau (IB). This meeting aimed at enhancing security protocols across all nuclear installations, one official said.

The official added, “Post-Operation Sindoor, we must be extra vigilant regarding our nuclear facilities. The attack by Israel on Iranian nuclear sites has underscored the seriousness of the threat. This is a long-term concern, and implementing safety measures requires careful and gradual planning.” Nuclear installations are vital for various applications, including medical isotope production, industrial processes, scientific research, agricultural advancements, water resource management, and low-carbon electricity generation. All these contribute to addressing climate change. Currently, India operates 22 reactors, with a total capacity of 6,780 MWe, comprising 18 pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs) and four light water reactors (LWRs). The official said, “Attacks on nuclear sites pose significant threats, whether from insiders or outsiders. In light of this, the recent high-level meeting focused on enhancing security protocols, drawing upon insights from agencies like R&AW and IB. They will be monitoring the situation closely.”

However, no further details on the security measures were disclosed. ALSO READ: Iran executes 3 for Mossad ties, arrests 700 after US-brokered ceasefire Queries sent to the spokesperson and secretary of the department of atomic energy and the Prime Minister's office went unanswered till the time of going to press. The potential threats to nuclear facilities can take various forms, including commando-like ground attacks that could disable vital equipment and lead to a reactor’s core meltdown. There could even be aircraft strikes on reactor complexes or cyberattacks. For instance, the 9/11 commission in the United States identified nuclear power plants as potential targets after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Damaging safety systems to cause a core meltdown or harm spent fuel pools could lead to widespread radioactive contamination. Israel perceives Iran as an existential threat, accusing it of harbouring genocidal intentions, while Iran alleges that Israel is conducting genocide in Gaza. Israel has advocated for sanctions and military action against Iran to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons. On June 13, Israel conducted a large-scale attack targeting nuclear and military sites in Iran. Ahead of the assault, the Israel Defence Forces advised residents of Tehran to evacuate. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the operation, named “Operation Rising Lion,” aims to “roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival.”

In response, Iran launched 100 missiles towards Israel, striking multiple cities, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Jerusalem, in an operation it called “True Promise 3.” Close watch * High-level meeting in Delhi was attended by key ministries, Department of Atomic Energy, and security agencies like R&AW * India plans to guard its power plants, fuel fabrication facilities, civilian research reactors, and military bases The Israeli strikes reportedly killed several high-ranking Iranian military leaders. Experts indicate that while Israel's strikes on Iran’s nuclear installations carry limited contamination risks, any attack on the Bushehr nuclear power station could lead to a nuclear disaster.