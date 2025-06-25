Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India tightens security for nuclear installations amid ongoing conflicts

India tightens security for nuclear installations amid ongoing conflicts

This decision follows Operation Sindoor and rising tensions between Israel and Iran, which are raising concerns over potential nuclear threats

nuclear power
premium
Currently, India operates 22 reactors, with a total capacity of 6,780 MWe, comprising 18 pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs) and four light water reactors (LWRs).
Puja Das New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India is tightening security at its nuclear installations, including power plants, fuel fabrication facilities, civilian research reactors, and military bases. 
This decision follows Operation Sindoor and the Israel-Iran conflict, which have raised concerns of potential nuclear threats, according to two senior officials. 
Operation Sindoor was launched by India against Pakistan on May 7 after a terrorist attack killed 26 civilians and tourists in Pahalgam on April 22. 
On the other hand, the conflict between Israel and Iran escalated on June 13. 
Last week, a high-level meeting took place in Delhi that included the department of atomic energy, and security agencies like Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and the intelligence bureau (IB). This meeting aimed at enhancing security protocols across all nuclear installations, one official said. 
The official added, “Post-Operation Sindoor, we must be extra vigilant regarding our nuclear facilities. The attack by Israel on Iranian nuclear sites has underscored the seriousness of the threat. This is a long-term concern, and implementing safety measures requires careful and gradual planning.” 
Nuclear installations are vital for various applications, including medical isotope production, industrial processes, scientific research, agricultural advancements, water resource management, and low-carbon electricity generation. All these contribute to addressing climate change.  
Currently, India operates 22 reactors, with a total capacity of 6,780 MWe, comprising 18 pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs) and four light water reactors (LWRs). 
The official said, “Attacks on nuclear sites pose significant threats, whether from insiders or outsiders. In light of this, the recent high-level meeting focused on enhancing security protocols, drawing upon insights from agencies like R&AW and IB. They will be monitoring the situation closely.” 
However, no further details on the security measures were disclosed. 
Queries sent to the spokesperson and secretary of the department of atomic energy and the Prime Minister's office went unanswered till the time of going to press. 
The potential threats to nuclear facilities can take various forms, including commando-like ground attacks that could disable vital equipment and lead to a reactor’s core meltdown. There could even be aircraft strikes on reactor complexes or cyberattacks. 
For instance, the 9/11 commission in the United States identified nuclear power plants as potential targets after the September 11, 2001, attacks. 
Damaging safety systems to cause a core meltdown or harm spent fuel pools could lead to widespread radioactive contamination. 
Israel perceives Iran as an existential threat, accusing it of harbouring genocidal intentions, while Iran alleges that Israel is conducting genocide in Gaza. 
Israel has advocated for sanctions and military action against Iran to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons. 
On June 13, Israel conducted a large-scale attack targeting nuclear and military sites in Iran. 
Ahead of the assault, the Israel Defence Forces advised residents of Tehran to evacuate. 
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the operation, named “Operation Rising Lion,” aims to “roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival.” 
In response, Iran launched 100 missiles towards Israel, striking multiple cities, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Jerusalem, in an operation it called “True Promise 3.” 
The Israeli strikes reportedly killed several high-ranking Iranian military leaders. Experts indicate that while Israel's strikes on Iran’s nuclear installations carry limited contamination risks, any attack on the Bushehr nuclear power station could lead to a nuclear disaster. 
Close watch
  *  High-level meeting in Delhi was attended by key ministries, Department of Atomic Energy, and security agencies like R&AW 
  *  India plans to guard its power plants, fuel fabrication facilities, civilian research reactors, and military bases
  *  India operates 22 reactors, with a total capacity of 6,780 MWe
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nato countries commit to raise defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035

China, India cut Indonesian coal imports, shift to higher-grade supply

'Jai Iran-Jai Hind': Iran embassy claims victory, thanks India for support

France's Safran to set up Rafale engine maintenance unit in Hyderabad

Pak Major who captured IAF pilot Abhinandan in 2019 killed in Waziristan

Topics :Operation Sindoornuclear plantsnuclear powerIsrael Iran Conflictsecurity

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story