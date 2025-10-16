Rajnath hails DRDO for developing military combat parachute system

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday lauded the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for developing the indigenously developed Military Combat Parachute System, calling it a "remarkable milestone towards self-reliance."

In a tweet on X, the Defence Minister said, "Proud moment for the nation! The indigenously developed Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) by@DRDO. India has achieved a combat free-fall jump from 32,000 ft. A remarkable milestone towards self-reliance in critical defence technologies."

Earlier, the Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS), indigenously developed by DRDO, has successfully undergone a combat free-fall jump from an altitude of 32,000 feet. The jump was executed by the test jumpers of the Indian Air Force, showcasing the efficiency, reliability, and advanced design of the indigenous system.

This achievement makes the MCPS the only parachute system currently in operational use by the Indian Armed Forces capable of deployment above 25,000 feet. According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence, the MCPS was developed by DRDO laboratories - Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Agra and Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory, Bengaluru. It incorporates several enhanced tactical features, including a lower rate of descent and superior steering capabilities, enabling paratroopers to safely exit aircraft, deploy parachutes at predetermined altitudes, navigate accurately, and land at designated zones. The system has compatibility with Navigation with Indian Constellation, also providing the freedom of use against any adversary of our choice and is not susceptible to interference/denial of service by outside parties/nations.