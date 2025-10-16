Rajnath hails DRDO for developing military combat parachute system

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday lauded the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for developing the indigenously developed Military Combat Parachute System, calling it a "remarkable milestone towards self-reliance."
In a tweet on X, the Defence Minister said, "Proud moment for the nation! The indigenously developed Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) by@DRDO. India has achieved a combat free-fall jump from 32,000 ft. A remarkable milestone towards self-reliance in critical defence technologies."
Earlier, the Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS), indigenously developed by DRDO, has successfully undergone a combat free-fall jump from an altitude of 32,000 feet. The jump was executed by the test jumpers of the Indian Air Force, showcasing the efficiency, reliability, and advanced design of the indigenous system.
This achievement makes the MCPS the only parachute system currently in operational use by the Indian Armed Forces capable of deployment above 25,000 feet.
According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence, the MCPS was developed by DRDO laboratories - Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Agra and Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory, Bengaluru.
It incorporates several enhanced tactical features, including a lower rate of descent and superior steering capabilities, enabling paratroopers to safely exit aircraft, deploy parachutes at predetermined altitudes, navigate accurately, and land at designated zones.
The system has compatibility with Navigation with Indian Constellation, also providing the freedom of use against any adversary of our choice and is not susceptible to interference/denial of service by outside parties/nations.
DRDO in a post on X, said, "Achieving a major milestone in critical defence technologies, Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS), indigenously developed by DRDO, has successfully undergone a combat freefall jump from an altitude of 32,000 feet. The parachute system was deployed at an altitude of 30,000 ft, making it the only system deployed at this altitude which is in use by Indian Armed Forces. The jump was executed by test jumpers Wg Cdr Vishal Lakhesh, VM (G), MWO R J Singh & MWO Vivek Tiwari, showcasing the efficiency, reliability, and advanced design of the indigenous system."
The success of this system has opened doors for induction of Indigenous parachute systems. This will ensure maximum utility of parachute system over its lifetime due to least turnaround time for routine maintenance and repair compared to imported equipment. This will also reduce dependency on other nations for its serviceability during times of conflict and war.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app