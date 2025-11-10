All 16 DPSUs are pillars of India's self-reliance in defence: Rajnath Singh

India achieved defence production worth Rs 1.51 lakh crore in 2024-25 and the defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) contributed 71.6 per cent of total amount, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

Singh made the remarks while carrying out a comprehensive review of the performance of 16 DPSUs at a high-level meeting here.

"All our 16 DPSUs are serving as strong pillars of the country's self-reliance. Their excellent performance in operations like Operation Sindoor testifies to the reliability and capability of our indigenous platforms," he said.

Singh also inaugurated the new DPSU Bhawan at the World Trade Centre in South Delhi's Naoroji Nagar.

The defence minister commended the DPSUs for their steadfast contribution in strengthening India's defence manufacturing ecosystem and advancing the vision of a self-reliant India. In the year 2024-25, India achieved defence production worth Rs 1.51 lakh crore, with DPSUs contributing 71.6 per cent of the total, he said. The defence exports reached Rs 6,695 crore, underscoring global confidence in India's indigenous systems, he said. "This clearly indicates that 'Made in India' defence products are gaining global respect," he added. Emphasising the need to sustain this momentum, Singh urged all DPSUs to focus on rapid indigenisation of critical technologies, holistic research and development, product quality, timely deliveries, and adoption of a strategic approach to increase exports.

He directed DPSUs to define clear indigenisation and R&D roadmaps with measurable milestones to be presented at the next review meeting. "On behalf of the government, I assure you that wherever special intervention or assistance is required, it will be provided promptly," he said. The defence minister also unveiled a series of R&D initiatives, including a manual for the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to strengthen the aerospace major's R&D ecosystem through digitisation, intellectual property generation and collaboration with Indian academia. The R&D roadmap of DPSUs would integrate ongoing initiatives and future strategies, marking a shift from licensed production to indigenous design and development, officials said.

As part of the event, three major MoUs were exchanged among a few DPSUs. The HAL and the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) signed MoUs with Yantra India Limited (YIL) to support its modernisation efforts. The HAL has committed an interest-free advance of Rs 435 crore to YIL. The third MoU was signed for the creation of a 'Metal Bank' at MIDHANI (Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited) to ensure uninterrupted availability of critical raw materials for defence projects of national importance. MIDHANI focuses on achieving self-reliance in production and supply of various super alloys, special steels, and soft magnetic alloys for use in defence platforms.