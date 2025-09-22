Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Russia will stick to nuclear arms limits for one more year, says Putin

Russia will stick to nuclear arms limits for one more year, says Putin

The New START treaty is the last remaining arms control agreement between Russia and the US

Vladimir Putin, Putin
Putin said that Russia would expect the US to follow Moscow's example and also stick to the treaty's limits. (Photo: Reuters)
AP Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 5:49 PM IST
Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow will adhere to nuclear arms limits for one more year after a nuclear pact with the United States expires in February.

Speaking at a meeting with members of Russia's Security Council, Putin said that the pact's termination would have negative consequences for global stability.

Putin said that Russia would expect the US to follow Moscow's example and also stick to the treaty's limits.

Topics :Vladimir PutinRussia

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

