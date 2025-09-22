Russia will stick to nuclear arms limits for one more year, says Putin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow will adhere to nuclear arms limits for one more year after a nuclear pact with the United States expires in February.

The New START treaty is the last remaining arms control agreement between Russia and the US.

Speaking at a meeting with members of Russia's Security Council, Putin said that the pact's termination would have negative consequences for global stability.

Putin said that Russia would expect the US to follow Moscow's example and also stick to the treaty's limits.