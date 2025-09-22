Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi begins four-day official visit to Sri Lanka

Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi begins four-day official visit to Sri Lanka

He would also participate in the 12th edition of the Galle Dialogue 2025 - International Maritime Conference in Colombo, on the theme 'Maritime Outlook of the Indian Ocean under Changing Dynamics'

Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of the Naval Staff
The visit reaffirms the time-tested India - Sri Lanka relations, anchored on mutual respect, maritime trust and a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, is on a four-day official visit to Sri Lanka from September 22 to September 25, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

During the visit, the Chief of the Naval Staff will call on the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, VAdm Kanchana Banagoda, and engage in bilateral discussions with the three Service Chiefs and other Senior Govt Officials on a broad spectrum of defence cooperation matters, with emphasis on maritime security, capability enhancement, training and identifying avenues to strengthen cooperation.

He would also participate in the 12th edition of the Galle Dialogue 2025 - International Maritime Conference in Colombo, on the theme 'Maritime Outlook of the Indian Ocean under Changing Dynamics'.

The Indian Navy regularly interacts with the Sri Lanka Navy through the medium of Annual Defence Dialogue, Staff Talks and other operational interactions, which include Sri Lanka India Naval Exercise (SLINEX), Passage Exercises, Training and Hydrography exchanges.

In addition, both Navies regularly participate in multilateral events such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, Galle Dialogue, MILAN, Goa Maritime Conclave/ Symposium, and Colombo Security Conclave.

The CNS engagements in Sri Lanka are structured to deepen bonds of friendship, paving the way for enhanced understanding in key areas of shared strategic and maritime interests, in line with the vision of 'MAHASAGAR', an official statement said.

The visit reaffirms the time-tested India - Sri Lanka relations, anchored on mutual respect, maritime trust and a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

Earlier, the Indian Navy's indigenous stealth frigate, INS Satpura, arrived in Colombo on Sunday to a warm reception from personnel of the Sri Lanka Navy.

In a post on X, Spokesperson Navy wrote, "Indian Navy's indigenous stealth frigate INS Satpura, arrived at Colombo to a heartening welcome by the personnel of Sri Lanka Navy showcasing both nations' enduring friendship & joint commitment to regional peace and prosperity."

The ship will engage in professional interactions, rescue and force protection drills, yoga and sports fixtures with the Sri Lankan Navy.

"Commanding Officer called on Rear Adm SJ Kumara, Commander Western Naval Area. Discussions held on enhancing bilateral naval cooperation and joint activities to boost operational synergy - furthering partnership under Govt of India's Neighbourhood First and MAHASAGAR initiative," the post added.

India is Sri Lanka's closest neighbour, and the relationship between the two countries dates back more than 2,500 years, sharing a strong civilizational and historical connection. Sri Lanka has a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision, as per MEA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jaishankar to meet US Secretary of State Rubio for bilateral talks today

Taiwan detects 3 Chinese aircraft, 4 naval vessels near territory

US clarification on H-1B calms tech nerves, but deferred impact feared

UK joins Aus, Canada to recognise Palestinian state despite opposition

'Foreign leaders rewarding Hamas': Netanyahu rejects Palestinian statehood

Topics :Indian NavyIndian Naval powersri lankaIndia-Sri Lanka

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story