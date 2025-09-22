Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Brazil chartering path for future ties in next 10 yrs: Brazil envoy

India, Brazil chartering path for future ties in next 10 yrs: Brazil envoy

At Maitri 2.0 Agri-Tech event, Brazil envoy called India, Brazil "agriculture powerhouses," stressing the initiative's focus on joint research and collaboration in farming and agri-innovation

PM Modi, Brazil President
Earlier in July during his visit to Brazil, PM Narendra Modi had said that India-Brazil partnership stands as an important pillar of "stability and balance" | Image: X@PMOIndia
ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 12:36 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ambassador of Brazil to India Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Brazil in July laid out "five pillars as a chartering course for our future partnership in the next 10 years," two of which are already being implemented under the Maitri 2.0 India-Brazil Cross Border Agri-Tech incubators' programme.

He mentioned that the two pillars that India and Brazil focused on are Food security and science, innovation and technology.

Speaking to ANI at the event, Nobrega said, "...PM Modi made a very important State Visit to Brazil, back in July. I was there when the two leaders discussed and set the 5 pillars as a chartering course for our future partnership in the next 10 years. Two of them are being implemented here today at Maitri 2.0. One is food security, meaning agricultural cooperation. Second is science, technology and innovation cooperation. So, we are very glad that less than 2 months after that important State Visit, we are now hands-on implementing what our leaders told us to implement."

Speaking on the Maitri 2.0 Cross Border Agri-Tech event, the Brazilian envoy underlined that the initiative focuses on joint research and collaboration in agriculture and called India and Brazil "agriculture powerhouses".

"I think the focus of this 5-day event is teaming together. Brazilian scientists and researchers & Indian scientists and researchers, to find new ways to develop new ways of agricultural resilience to climate change, to extreme weather events and also to boost the productivity of both our agricultures. India and Brazil are agricultural powerhouses. We are always among the top 3 or 4 largest producers in the world every year," he added.

Earlier in July during his visit to Brazil, PM Narendra Modi had said that India-Brazil partnership stands as an important pillar of "stability and balance" and emphasised that the cooperation between the two countries is relevant not only for the Global South but for the entire world.

During a joint press statement with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after their delegation-level talks, PM Modi had emphasised that the cooperation between India and Brazil is relevant not only for the Global South but for the entire humanity.

"India and Brazil have always worked in close coordination at the global level. As two large democratic countries, our cooperation is relevant not only for the Global South, but for the entire humanity. We believe that it is our moral obligation to raise the concerns and priorities of the Global South at global forums," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi begins four-day official visit to Sri Lanka

Jaishankar to meet US Secretary of State Rubio for bilateral talks today

Taiwan detects 3 Chinese aircraft, 4 naval vessels near territory

US clarification on H-1B calms tech nerves, but deferred impact feared

UK joins Aus, Canada to recognise Palestinian state despite opposition

Topics :Narendra ModiBrazilMinistry of External Affairsstrategic partnership

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story