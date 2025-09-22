Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar to meet US Secretary of State Rubio for bilateral talks today

Jaishankar to meet US Secretary of State Rubio for bilateral talks today

Jaishankar arrived in New York on Sunday for the high-level UNGA week, commencing his engagements with a bilateral meeting with the Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Theresa P Lazaro

S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
According to a daily schedule issued by the State Department on Sunday, Rubio will meet Jaishankar in New York City on Monday morning for a bilateral meeting | Image: X/@DrSJaishankar
Press Trust of India New York
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:02 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio here on Monday for bilateral discussions, as the high-level 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) kicks in.

This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Rubio and Jaishankar following President Donald Trump's imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on India by the Trump White House to 50 per cent.

According to the daily schedule issued by the State Department on Sunday, Rubio will meet Jaishankar in New York City on Monday morning.

They had last met in July in Washington DC for the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The bilateral meeting comes on the same day India and the US will hold discussions towards achieving an early conclusion of a trade agreement.

A delegation led by Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal will meet with the US side on Monday in the city. "The delegation plans to take forward the discussions with a view to achieving early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry had said in a statement.

The statement added that during the last visit of the team of officials from the office of the United States Trade Representative to India on September 16, positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal, and it was decided to intensify efforts in this regard.

Jaishankar arrived in New York on Sunday for the high-level UNGA week, commencing his engagements with a bilateral meeting with the Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Theresa P Lazaro.

"We followed up on the recent State Visit of President @bongbongmarcos to India. Also discussed our cooperation in the UN and the Indo-Pacific region, the external affairs minister said on X.

According to a daily schedule issued by the State Department on Sunday, Rubio will meet Jaishankar in New York City on Monday morning for a bilateral meeting.

Lazaro said it was a pleasure to meet Jaishankar again after President Bongbong Marcos's "successful" state visit to India in August. "Our discussion today reaffirms our two countries' commitment as Strategic Partners to actively develop cooperation in political, defence and security, the maritime domain, etc," she said.

Jaishankar will hold a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings during the week on the sidelines of the high-level UNGA session and will deliver the national statement at the General Debate on September 27 from the iconic green UNGA podium.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Taiwan detects 3 Chinese aircraft, 4 naval vessels near territory

US clarification on H-1B calms tech nerves, but deferred impact feared

UK joins Aus, Canada to recognise Palestinian state despite opposition

'Foreign leaders rewarding Hamas': Netanyahu rejects Palestinian statehood

Israeli strikes kill 31 people in Gaza City, say medics; tanks advance

Topics :S JaishankarUnited Nations General AssemblyUNGAUS India relations Indo-US tiesIndo-US talks

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story