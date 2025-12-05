Russian President Putin accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Russian President Vladimir Putin was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a tri-services guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday ahead of crucial summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to be watched closely by western capitals.

President Droupadi Murmu and Modi warmly welcomed the Russian president at the forecourt of the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan, a day after the prime minister hosted the Russian leader for a private dinner.

Following the ceremonial welcome, Putin visited Raj Ghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the memorial.

The Russian president landed in New Delhi at around 7 pm yesterday for his first visit to India in four years. It is also his first trip to India since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

Modi personally received the Russian leader with a hug at the Palam airport from where the two leaders travelled together in a white SUV to the prime minister's official residence. ALSO READ: India not neutral, but on side of peace: PM Modi to Putin on Ukraine war The conversation between the two leaders over the dinner is known to have set the tone for the 23rd India-Russia summit talks that are expected to produce a number of tangible outcomes to further broadbase the time-tested relationship. Boosting defence ties, insulating India-Russia trade from external pressure and exploring cooperation in small modular reactors are set to be the focus of the summit.

The Russian leader's visit to New Delhi has assumed greater significance as it is taking place against the backdrop of a rapid downturn in India-US relations. Check Live Updates Here Following the Modi-Putin talks, the two sides are expected to ink a plethora of agreements, including one on facilitating the movement of Indian workers to Russia, and another on logistical support under a broader framework of defence cooperation. It is learnt that under the trade basket, Indian exports to Russia are expected to significantly increase in areas of pharma, agriculture, food products and consumer goods. The move comes amid concerns in New Delhi over a ballooning trade deficit in favour of Russia.