Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Russian President Putin accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Russian President Putin accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Following the ceremonial welcome, Putin visited Raj Ghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the memorial

Russian President Vladimir Putin walks past guards of honour during a ceremonial reception prior to his meetings with Indian officials in New Delhi, India, December 5, 2025 | REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks past guards of honour during a ceremonial reception prior to his meetings | REUTERS
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 1:39 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Russian President Vladimir Putin was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a tri-services guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday ahead of crucial summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to be watched closely by western capitals.

President Droupadi Murmu and Modi warmly welcomed the Russian president at the forecourt of the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan, a day after the prime minister hosted the Russian leader for a private dinner.

Following the ceremonial welcome, Putin visited Raj Ghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the memorial.

The Russian president landed in New Delhi at around 7 pm yesterday for his first visit to India in four years. It is also his first trip to India since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

Modi personally received the Russian leader with a hug at the Palam airport from where the two leaders travelled together in a white SUV to the prime minister's official residence.

The conversation between the two leaders over the dinner is known to have set the tone for the 23rd India-Russia summit talks that are expected to produce a number of tangible outcomes to further broadbase the time-tested relationship.

Boosting defence ties, insulating India-Russia trade from external pressure and exploring cooperation in small modular reactors are set to be the focus of the summit.

The Russian leader's visit to New Delhi has assumed greater significance as it is taking place against the backdrop of a rapid downturn in India-US relations.  Check Live Updates Here

Following the Modi-Putin talks, the two sides are expected to ink a plethora of agreements, including one on facilitating the movement of Indian workers to Russia, and another on logistical support under a broader framework of defence cooperation.

It is learnt that under the trade basket, Indian exports to Russia are expected to significantly increase in areas of pharma, agriculture, food products and consumer goods.

The move comes amid concerns in New Delhi over a ballooning trade deficit in favour of Russia.

India's annual procurement of goods and services from Russia amounts to around $65 billion, while Russia's imports from India stand at around $5 billion.

Officials said India is also looking at boosting cooperation in the fertiliser sector. Russia supplies three to four million tonnes of fertilisers to India annually.

The Indian and Russian sides are also likely to discuss New Delhi's proposed free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Putin questions US pressure on India over Russian oil purchases

'Druzhba Dosti' flag flutters as PM Modi greets President Putin on tarmac

Determined to build defence industry, Rajnath tells Russian counterpart

Govt denies report of new $2-billion India-Russia nuclear submarine lease

India airlifts movable bridge system, water units to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

Topics :Vladimir PutinNarendra ModiDroupadi MurmuRashtrapati BhavanIndia RussiaIndia-Russia ties

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story