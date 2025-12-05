Friday, December 05, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India not neutral, but on side of peace: PM Modi to Putin on Ukraine war

India not neutral, but on side of peace: PM Modi to Putin on Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is visiting India for the first time in four years, responded that Moscow remains engaged in efforts to find a 'peaceful resolution' to the situation in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that India stands “on the side of peace”, reiterating New Delhi’s long-held position as the two leaders discussed the continuing war in Ukraine.

The two leaders made the remarks during the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit at the Hyderabad House.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that India is "not neutral" and stands “on the side of peace”, reiterating New Delhi’s long-held position as the two leaders discussed the continuing war in Ukraine. 
The Prime Minister added that the conflict should come to an end through dialogue and diplomacy.
 
Putin, who is visiting India for the first time in four years, responded that Moscow remains engaged in efforts to find a “peaceful resolution” to the situation in Ukraine.  

His trip comes at a sensitive moment for New Delhi, which is also negotiating a trade arrangement with the United States aimed at easing tariffs that were introduced by President Donald Trump's administration over India’s continued purchase of discounted Russian oil. 
 
 
The two leaders made the remarks during the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit at the Hyderabad House. After the summit, the two sides are expected to sign a raft of agreements to deepen their strategic partnership and take steps to address the trade imbalance New Delhi faces with Moscow.
 
Both sides aim to increase two-way trade to $100 billion by 2030, with Moscow looking to expand the basket of its imports from India, currently heavily skewed towards Indian purchases of Russian oil.
 

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

