Operation Sindoor: What are HAROP drones India has bought from Israel?

The HAROP drone, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), represents a significant shift in the way modern militaries engage high-value targets. Designed as a loitering munition, this hybrid between a drone and a missile is capable of autonomous reconnaissance, target identification, and lethal strikes, all without prior intelligence input. With a growing list of operators, including India and Azerbaijan, the HAROP is rapidly becoming important when it comes to precision warfare.

What is the HAROP drone and how does it work?

At its core, the HAROP is a long-range loitering munition (also known as a suicide drone) developed by IAI’s MBT Missiles Division. It is a second-generation system that builds on earlier platforms like the HARPY. The HAROP acts as both a surveillance tool and a weapon, thanks to its real-time intelligence capabilities and built-in explosive payload.

Once launched from a sealed canister mounted on a ground or naval platform, the drone can loiter over an area for up to nine hours. If no target is identified, it can return safely, allowing for reuse under certain conditions. When a target is confirmed—such as a radar installation, command centre, or air defence system—the drone dives into it, destroying the object with its 23-kg warhead.

HAROP drone specifications and key features

Endurance: Up to 9 hours

Up to 9 hours Operational range: Up to 1,000 km (standoff launch)

Up to 1,000 km (standoff launch) Effective range (from launch point): Up to 200 km

Up to 200 km Warhead: 23 kg (51 lb)

23 kg (51 lb) Launch platform: Ground vehicles, naval vessels (sealed canisters)

Ground vehicles, naval vessels (sealed canisters) Navigation: GNSS-resistant systems

GNSS-resistant systems Sensors: EO/IR/FLIR/CCD camera; anti-radar homing

Human oversight in autonomous targeting

The HAROP features a “man-in-the-loop” control system. Operators monitor its flight and targeting in real time via a two-way data link, allowing them to abort or reassign missions mid-flight. This flexibility helps reduce the risk of collateral damage, particularly in urban or sensitive environments.

The drone is equipped with electro-optical (EO), infrared (IR), forward-looking infrared (FLIR) sensors, and a colour CCD camera. It also has anti-radar homing capability, allowing it to autonomously zero in on electronic emissions—a valuable asset in Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) operations.

Combat experience and confirmed use cases

The HAROP’s efficacy is not theoretical. It has seen combat in multiple conflict zones. Azerbaijan deployed the drone during the 2016 and 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh wars, where it was reportedly used to strike Armenian air defences and fortified positions. The system was also employed in Syria, with a confirmed 2018 strike on a Russian-made SA-22 Greyhound air defence system and an additional use reported in December 2024.

While IAI has not officially disclosed the full list of operators, India and Azerbaijan are confirmed buyers. Reports suggest that Türkiye may have also begun deploying the HAROP as early as 2005.

How loitering munitions differ from conventional UAVs

Loitering munitions like the HAROP differ from conventional UAVs or cruise missiles in both design and function. Unlike UAVs, which typically return after a surveillance mission, and cruise missiles that follow pre-defined routes to fixed targets, loitering munitions hover in contested airspace waiting for opportunities to strike. They require no advanced intelligence, can operate in jammed environments, and cancel or redirect strikes on the fly—capabilities few missile systems or drones offer.

What the HAROP drone means for India’s military strategy

The HAROP is engineered for use across a range of military operations, from urban counter-terror missions to high-intensity conflict zones. Its ability to loiter for extended durations makes it ideal for tracking mobile or time-sensitive targets. The system can be deployed from mobile ground units or aboard naval vessels, making it adaptable to various tactical needs.

India has steadily increased its military cooperation with Israel, purchasing approximately $2.9 billion worth of defence equipment over the last decade. The procurement has included radars, drones, and missile systems, with the HAROP being one of the key acquisitions.