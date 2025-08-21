Taiwan detects 22 Chinese aircrafts, 5 naval vessels around territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 22 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese Naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am on Thursday (local time).

As per the MND, of the 22 aircraft, 15 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, MND said, "22 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 22 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "21 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 17 out of 21 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."