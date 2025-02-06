'Not new, ongoing for years': S Jaishankar on US deporting 104 Indians

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the deportation of illegal migrants from the US is not a new practice and has been ongoing for years. His remarks come amid the Opposition's outrage over the "inhumane treatment" of 104 Indians who were deported on a US military transport plane.

"The deportation by the US are organised and executed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authority. The SOP of deportation by aircraft used by ICE which is effective from 2012 provides for the use of restraint. We have been informed by ICE that women and children are not restrained," Jaishankar said.

video shared by the US Border Patrol on social media platform X showed the deportees handcuffed and their legs shackled as they boarded the US military for Amritsar. The video, posted by USBP Chief Michael W Banks, was accompanied by a statement that read, "... successfully returned illegal aliens to India, marking the farthest deportation flight yet using military transport. This mission underscores our commitment to enforcing immigration laws."

A stark warning followed: "If you cross illegally, you will be removed."

The video, set to dramatic music, showed the rear door of a massive C-17 military transport plane opening, a cargo pallet being loaded, and a long line of detained migrants being marched on board. Their shackled feet forced them into a slow, awkward shuffle, a sight more reminiscent of criminals or prisoners of war than of migrants being deported.

Trafficked, exploited, and betrayed

Jaspal Singh, 36, from Gurdaspur, Punjab, revealed that he had paid Rs 30 lakh to an agent who promised him legal passage to the US. Instead, he was forced to take the "donkey route," a dangerous and illegal pathway through South America that is frequently used by human traffickers.

ALSO READ: Hands cuffed, legs chained: Deportees share details of US flight to India Harwinder Singh from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, shared an even grimmer story. He paid Rs 42 lakh and was trafficked through multiple countries, including Qatar, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Panama, Nicaragua, and Mexico. "We walked for days, crossed mountains, and nearly drowned. I saw one man die in the Panama jungle..." he said, describing the horrific journey.

Political outrage in India

The treatment of the deportees has triggered a political storm in India, with opposition leaders condemning the use of shackles and demanding a discussion in Parliament. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, staged a protest outside Parliament, holding placards that read "Humans, Not Prisoners" while wearing symbolic handcuffs.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also acknowledged the US' right to deport illegal migrants but criticised the manner in which it was done. "If you’re in the US illegally, they have the right to deport you. And if your Indian identity is confirmed, India has an obligation to accept you. However, it was quite unnecessary to transport them in a military plane and in shackles," he said.

Other Opposition leaders, including AAP’s Malvinder Singh, also slammed the US for its harsh treatment of migrants. The issue of shackling deportees was recently raised by Colombia, which refused to allow US deportation flights to land due to concerns over the mistreatment of Colombian citizens. Instead, the two countries reached an agreement for deportations to be conducted using Colombian military planes.

Highlighting this, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned why India had not taken similar steps. "Couldn't we have sent our own aircraft to bring them back? Is this how humans should be treated? Shackled and handcuffed like criminals? The Prime Minister should answer."

Jaishankar, meanwhile, reiterated India's stance on the deportations. "It is the obligation of all countries to take back their nationals if they are found to be living illegally abroad," he said.

"We are engaging the US government to ensure the returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner," the minister added.