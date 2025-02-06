Business Standard

WATCH: US releases video of Indian immigrants chained, handcuffed

WATCH: US releases video of Indian immigrants chained, handcuffed

The US has deported 104 Indians on a record military flight, reinforcing strict immigration policies as the USBP chief has further warned, 'Cross illegally, and you will be removed'

deported, deportation

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

A US military aircraft carrying 104 Indians who entered the country illegally landed in Amritsar on Wednesday. A video shared by Michael Banks, chief of United States Customs and Border Protection (USBP), shows the Indian immigrants handcuffed with their legs chained.
 
"USBP and partners successfully returned illegal aliens to India, marking the farthest deportation flight yet using military transport. This mission underscores our commitment to enforcing immigration laws and ensuring swift removals. If you cross illegally, you will be removed,” Banks captioned his social media post while sharing the video. 
 

  The deportees, who were flown back on a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster on Wednesday, belonged to different Indian states:
 
* 33 from Gujarat
 
* 33 from Haryana
 
* 30 from Punjab
 
* 3 each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra
 
* 2 from Chandigarh
 
Among them, 19 were women and 13 were minors. Those from Punjab were transported to their hometowns in police vehicles upon landing at Amritsar’s Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport. 

Jaishankar to address Parliament on deportation

 
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will make a statement in the Rajya Sabha on the deportation of illegal Indian migrants from the US, after Opposition protests disrupted Parliament. Congress MP KC Venugopal and others wore “handcuffs” to protest the alleged inhumane treatment of 104 deported Indians.
 
As Parliament resumed, opposition MPs demanded a discussion, with protests forcing Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the Lok Sabha till 2 pm.
 
"Your matter is with the government... The government has taken cognisance of it," Om Birla said.
 

US strengthens crackdown on illegal immigration

 
The deportation marks the first large-scale removal of illegal Indian immigrants under Donald Trump’s administration, which has intensified its efforts to curb unauthorised migration. Just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington, DC, this action signals a tougher stance on immigration enforcement.
 
Inside the Amritsar airport terminal, Punjab Police, state, and central intelligence agencies questioned the deportees to verify their identities and check for any criminal records before allowing their departure to native places.
 
Trump has consistently voiced his strong anti-immigration policies, both during his presidential campaign and after taking office in January 2025. Reaffirming his crackdown, he had declared in his inauguration speech: “All illegal entry will be immediately halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of illegal aliens back to the places from which they came.”

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

