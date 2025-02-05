US flight carrying 104 deported Indian migrants lands in Amritsar

Business Standard

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

A US military aircraft carrying 104 Indian nationals who had entered the country illegally landed at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday (February 5) afternoon.  
 
The flight, originally scheduled to arrive in the morning, was delayed. However, neither the US nor Indian authorities have disclosed details regarding the identities of those on board.  
 
According to media reports, the C-17 Globemaster departed from San Antonio, Texas, carrying individuals from Punjab and neighbouring states. The aircraft landed at 1:55 pm under heavy security, with Punjab Police securing the area. Officials, including the airport director, the deputy commissioner, the commissioner of police, and the CIF director, held a meeting ahead of the landing. Security measures included barricading the cargo gate and another entry point.  
 
 
US clamps down on illegal immigration
The deportation comes after US President Donald Trump, who took office last month, intensified efforts to clamp down on illegal immigration.  

This development precedes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the US, where he is set to meet Trump for discussions, including on immigration. In a recent statement, Trump said, “Discussed immigration with Modi. India will do what is right when it comes to taking back illegal immigrants.”  
 
India has assured the US of its cooperation in handling the issue, stating that it will accept deported individuals if their Indian nationality is verified. “We are against illegal immigration, especially as it is linked to various forms of organised crime,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal last month. He further clarified that India would facilitate the return of its nationals found residing unlawfully in foreign countries, provided their documents are authenticated.  
 
Many of the deported individuals from Punjab had allegedly entered the US through illegal channels, often paying large sums to human traffickers using ‘donkey routes’.  
 
Punjab officials express concern over deportations  
Punjab ministers and officials have expressed disappointment over the US decision. The state’s NRI Affairs Minister, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, stated that instead of being deported, these individuals should have been granted permanent residency, given their “contributions to the US economy”.  
 
According to Dhaliwal, several Indians originally entered the US on work permits, which later expired, rendering them undocumented immigrants. He urged Punjabis to avoid illegal migration and instead focus on acquiring skills and education to access global opportunities through legal channels.

Topics : Donald Trump Narendra Modi Illegal immigration in US Illegal immigrants Amritsar Punjab Deportations

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

