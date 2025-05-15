Search op underway in J&K's Reasi after reports of suspicious movement

Security forces launched a search operation following reports of suspected movement in a forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

Acting on information that a woman spotted two suspected persons in Bhaga area of the district Wednesday night, a joint search operation was launched in the forest belt, they said.

The operation is being carried out by the a joint team security forces with aerial support, they said.

Authorities are conducting thorough security measures to ensure the area's safety.

Security forces also continued their search operation in Kathua district for the second day after a woman reported suspicious movement of two persons on Wednesday, officials said.

The joint search operation by police and paramilitary forces was underway in Gaghwal and its adjoining areas, they said.

A local woman told police that two persons wearing army uniforms came to her home and asked for water before leaving, saying they were returning to their camp, the officials said.