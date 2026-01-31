CRPF Chief Singh reviews security and operational preparedness in J&K

CRPF chief G P Singh on Saturday reviewed the security scenario and operational preparedness of the paramilitary force in Kashmir, and emphasised robust security, sustenance of normalcy and total elimination of militancy in the region.

Singh, the Director General of CRPF, arrived here on a two-day visit to the valley, CRPF officials said.

On his arrival, Singh chaired a high-level security review meeting with the valley-based senior officials and ground commanders of CRPF, and emphasised a three-pronged focus -- robust security, the sustenance of normalcy, and total elimination of militancy in the region, the officials said.

They said the DG CRPF also reviewed the operational preparedness of the force and interacted with the jawans.