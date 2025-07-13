Singapore is at the heart of India's act east policy: EAM Jaishankar

India will play an increasingly important role globally as the world "inexorably" transitions into multipolarity, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said after holding talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Sunday.
Jaishankar, who was in this city-state as part of his two-nation trip, also met President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.
Singapore is at the "heart" of India's Act East Policy, Jaishankar said after his meeting with Balakrishnan. From Singapore, he travels to China.
India-Singapore relations were elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country in September last year.
"As the world inexorably transitions into multipolarity, India will play an increasingly important role as one of these major poles of opportunity," Balakrishnan said in a social media post.
The two sides also decided to hold the third India-Singapore ministerial roundtable in New Delhi soon.
The External Affairs Ministry said the two sides reviewed progress of the outcomes of Prime Minister Modi's visit as well as the second round of India-Singapore ministerial roundtable.
The focus of India-Singapore ties during Modi's visit as well as the ministerial roundtable was to boost cooperation in areas of investments, industrial parks, semiconductors, infrastructure, skill development and connectivity.
The ministry said both sides also exchanged views on ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), Indo-Pacific and global developments.
"The external affairs minister also met Teo Chee Hean, former senior minister and coordinating minister for national security and chairman-designate of Temasek Holdings," it said.
"Their discussion focused on transformation underway in India and opportunities for Temasek to expand its investments in India," the ministry said in a statement.
Jaishankar's visit is part of continued high-level exchanges between two countries and reflects the importance India attaches to its relations with Singapore, it added.
