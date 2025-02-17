Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SL president Dissanayake says no regret over Adani exit from energy project

Adani last week announced that they were quitting the over USD 400 million investment for its green energy project in the northeastern region of the island

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 8:44 PM IST
Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake here on Monday said his government does not have any regret over Adani Group quitting its green energy projects in the island.

"We have got an offer to provide wind power at 4.65 US cents so why would we cry over losing an offer at 8.26 cents?" Dissanayake, who is also the finance minister, said without naming the Adani Green Energy during his 2025 Budget presentation.

Adani last week announced that they were quitting the over USD 400 million investment for its green energy project in the northeastern region of the island.

"There are those who are crying claiming an investor had left the country," Dissanayake said, referring to opposition criticism that the NPP government policies would scare away potential investors.

Adani Group left the project after the Dissanayake government decided late in December to review the Adani wind power project and renegotiate the power purchase agreement.

The project had also met legal snags with environmentalists moving the Supreme Court, claiming it would pose a threat to migratory birds.

Dissanayake in his presidential campaign for the September presidential election had vowed to annul Adani projects in Sri Lanka.

Adani is also involved in developing the western container terminal of the island's main Colombo port, which is nearing completion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

