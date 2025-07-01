Stealth frigate INS Tamal commissioned into Indian Navy in Russia

Indian Navy's Russian-manufactured guided missile frigate INS Tamal that features an array of guns, surveillance systems and BrahMos supersonic missile was commissioned into the force in Russia's coastal city of Kaliningrad.

The 125m long, 3900-tonne warship, packs a lethal punch as it features an impressive blend of Indian and Russian cutting-edge technologies and best practices in warship construction.

INS Tamal is the eighth Krivak class frigate to be inducted from Russia over the past two decades.

The warship has been built at Yantar shipyard in Kaliningrad, and is the last such platform that has been inducted from a foreign source, officials said.

INS Tamal is the second ship of the Tushil Class, which are the upgraded versions of their predecessors, Talwar and Teg classes. The combat capability of the ship is augmented by a host of network centric warfare capabilities and advanced electronic warfare suite, the officials said. India as part of the broader contract for Tushil class is also building two similar frigates called the INS Triput class at Goa Shipyard Ltd with transfer of technology and design assistance from the Russian side. Tamal's construction was closely overseen by an Indian team of specialists from the Warship Overseeing Team stationed at Kaliningrad.

At the Naval headquarters, the project was steered by the Directorate of Ship Production under the Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition. The ship has significant upgrades in its arsenal in comparison to its predecessors, such as vertical launched surface-to-air missiles, improved 100 MM gun, heavyweight torpedoes, urgent-attack anti-submarine rockets, and a host of surveillance and fire control radars and systems. The crew, comprising over 250 personnel have undergone rigorous ashore as well as afloat training in extremely challenging winter conditions of St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad. Tamal has successively completed extensive sea trials undertaken over three months. The ship's name, Tamal, symbolises the mythical sword used for combat by Indra -- the King of the gods.